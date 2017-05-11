City trying to work out issues with Davenport feeding facility for the homeless

An embattled facility that feeds the homeless in Davenport is expected to reopen on Monday.

When Compassion Church’s Timothy’s House of Hope ministry moved from downtown Davenport to the central city last month, neighbors that included nearby businesses complained, and the city closed it because it was offering services not covered under the property’s commercial zoning. But a zoning change is being considered.

And the Quad City Times is reporting Timothy’s will be allowed to reopen and the city has agreed not to enforce the current zoning regulations as it changes the scope of its Housing and Supporting Services zoning law. But Davenport Alderman Ray Ambrose tells WQAD-TV the issue isn’t about Compassion Church or Timothy`s House of Hope. He says it’s about the city council and the mayor ignoring a city ordinance and putting an unfair burden on the city staff to do something that is at best unethical.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)