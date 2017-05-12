Muscatine City Council votes to remove mayor

The Muscatine City Council has fired the city’s mayor. The vote last night took less than five minutes and the decision was unanimous.

Mayor Diana Broderson, who says she’s the victim of a witch hunt, had been accused of willful misconduct and neglect of duties. The seven to nothing vote followed months of debate and hours of hearings.

Broderson tells KWQC-TV the council was the complainant, judge and jury. And she says she will appeal the decision in district court and may run for re-election in November.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)