Prominent Bettendorf couple dies in plane crash

A Bettendorf couple has died in the crash of a private plane.

The plane crashed Friday afternoon in a wooded area near Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Killed were the pilot, Dominic “Don” Giametta. He’s the longtime owner of Fred’s Towing in Davenport. His wife, Dr. Dianne Giametta — an OB-GYN doctor with UnityPoint Trinity, was also killed in the crash.

Authorities say the Giamettas were flying from Davenport to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when the Beechcraft Bonanza went down. The Giamettas were the only people aboard. The crash is under investigation.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in Davenport)