Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / State Patrol stops driver doing 144 on I-80 near Stockton

State Patrol stops driver doing 144 on I-80 near Stockton

By

Radar photo shown in ISP’s Facebook page.

A motorist was clocked at more than double the posted speed limit on Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa last week.

The Iowa State Patrol, in a Facebook post today, said a trooper stopped a driver who was going 144 miles-an-hour on I-80 near Stockton in Muscatine County. The top speed limit on Iowa interstates is 70 miles-an-hour.

The post includes a photo of the radar reading and notes the traffic stop happened “during the midnight shift.” The post states, “A dark, open road is no excuse for high speed.”


Print pagePDF pageEmail page