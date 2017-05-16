Wife of legislator intends to seek her late husband’s House seat

The wife of a Republican legislator who died of cancer last week is running for her husband’s seat in the Iowa House.

On Monday, Governor Branstad set Tuesday, June 27 as the date for a special election to choose a replacement for the late State Representative Greg Forristall. Carol Forristall announced this morning that her husband asked her to run for his seat before he died and “I intend to do so.”

The district covers rural Pottawattamie County and an eastern section of the city of Council Bluffs. Forristall, who lives on the couple’s farm near Macedonia, taught music for 35 years in Glenwood, Carson-Macedonia and Riverside before retiring. She has been her husband’s legislative clerk for the past nine years.

Photo courtesy of Carol Forristall.