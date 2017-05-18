Missouri Valley woman sentenced to prison for having sex with teen girl

A western Iowa woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison in a sex trafficking case.

Thirty-two-year-old Trudy Thomsen of Missouri Valley pleaded guilty, along with her husband, to charges that they brought an underage girl to Iowa to have sex with the couple.

Forty-seven-year-old John Thomsen was sentenced in January to 19 years in prison. Police said the Thomsens met the 14-year-old girl while working at a group home in Arkansas.

They convinced her to travel to Missouri Valley in September of last year. Police said after the girl returned to the group home, the Thomsens contacted her again and arranged for her and another girl to travel to Iowa to again engage in sex acts.