Traffic crashes claim lives in Madison and Des Moines Counties

Separate weekend traffic crashes killed residents of Burlington and Winterset. Alysabeth Ferneau, 24, of Burlington died early Saturday when her car was struck by a train near Danville.

An Iowa State Patrol report states the vehicle dropped off a railroad crossing and became stuck on the tracks. The BNSF train struck the vehicle on the tracks and the car was knocked on its side.

Meanwhile, in Madison County, a crash early Saturday afternoon involved a vehicle that left a roadway, struck a pole, and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, 59-year-old Leslie Wildin of Winterset, was injured. His wife, 62-year-old Donna Wildin, was killed in the crash. Police said they’re working to determine the exact cause of the accident.