Davenport man charged with harassment, indecent exposure

A Davenport man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to lure a 16-year-old girl into his car.

Davenport police say the girl reported that a man asked her if she needed a ride and tried to get her into his car Friday shortly before 4 p.m. The girl got away from the man and called police.

Detectives identified 22-year-old Mathew Pencil as the man in the car and charged him with third-degree harassment. Investigators questioned Pencil about three other reports in the past two weeks where girls were called to a car and then the man exposed himself to them.

Pencil admitted he was the man in the car — and was charged with three counts of indecent exposure in those cases.