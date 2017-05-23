Corn planting is nearing completion, beans more than halfway done

Ninety-two-percent of Iowa’s corn acreage is planted, according to the U.S.D.A. crop report issued Monday.

Corn planting in Iowa is said to be three days behind last year’s pace. Soybean planting in Iowa is 62 percent complete. Paul Kassel, an Iowa State University agronomist based in Spencer, monitors 10 counties in northwest Iowa.

“Corn is essentially complete. Some were done in April, but a lot of farmers completed it in the first two weeks of May,” Kassel said. “A lot of farmers are done with soybean planting, but overall I’d say we’re two-thirds complete on soybean planting.” Iowa farmers had only two days suitable for field work during the past week, according to the U.S.D.A. report. The agency rated one-quarter of Iowa’s corn acreage in fair-to-very-poor condition.

“A lot of people have had two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half inches of rain, so we have water standing. We’ll have some replant because of that and we’ve had some hail. There’ll be some replant because of that,” Kassel said. Corn planted after mid-May often yields less and Kassel said cool temperatures are impeding corn plants already in the ground.

The U.S.D.A. report shows planting progress is slowest in south-central Iowa, where 78 percent of the corn and 42 percent of soybeans were in the ground as of Sunday.

(Thanks to Dean Borg, Iowa Public Radio)