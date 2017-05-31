Marshalltown man injured by falling shed

Three Marshalltown children — ages 9, 11 and 13 — rescued their dad after a shed collapsed on top of him Tuesday.

Authorities say Matt Gannaway was struck by a shed as his children were helping out. He was knocked out as a result. The children helped call 911 and also lifted the shed and dragged him to safety.

Gannaway suffered injuries as a result including a broken shoulder blade and he’s recovering. He says he’s a proud papa after the actions of his kids.

(By Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)