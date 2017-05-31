Three more relatives charged in connection with Perry girl’s death

Three more people have been arrested and charged with having a role in the horrific death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in the basement of her home in Perry nearly three weeks ago.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive parents were already under arrest, but three relatives of Misty and Marc Ray now face felony charges, too. Michael Motsinger of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the special agent in charge of the case, says police and state agents are sickened by what they’re uncovering.

“Obviously it’s involving a child, which makes it more difficult,” he says, “but then to find out the details that we’re getting from individuals, it just makes it very difficult for the agents and the officers involved with the case to move forward without being affected.”

Twenty-one-year-old Justin Dale Ray, the dead girl’s adoptive brother, was living in the home and he’s been charged with four felonies, including child endangerment and wilfull injury causing bodily injury. Sixty-two-year-old Carla Raye Bousman, the adoptive grandmother, has been charged with four felonies, including kidnapping.

The other relative charged on Wednesday is 20-year-old Josie Raye Bousman, a niece of the dead girl’s adoptive mother. She’s been charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death. All four charges against her are felonies as well.

“We think we’ve identified everyone that’s been involved, but obviously we are still conducting several interviews,” Motsinger says, “so this might be the end of the people being charged, but not necessarily all the charges as we find more information out.”

The Des Moines Register reports court records indicate two other children who were adopted and living in the home were denied food and tortured along with Sabrina. The medical examiner says the dead 16-year-old was severely malnourished and weighed just 56 pounds. State social workers had visited the home, but they found no reason to remove the children before Sabrina was found dead May 12.

Photos from the Dallas County Jail.