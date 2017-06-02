Kansas deputy jailed in Iowa, faces charges for domestic incident

A deputy sheriff from Kansas is in custody in Iowa, facing a variety of charges in his home state.

Thirty-year-old David Schmitt of Meriden, Kansas, was arrested in central Iowa Thursday morning. He’s accused of aggravated assault, battery, intimidation of a witness or victim and endangering the life of a child.

He was arrested in Kansas on April 15 of last year following a domestic incident two days before that, but he was released and not charged at that time.

Schmidt’s been on unpaid leave from his job since last summer. The Kansas Sheriff who’s his boss told the Topeka Capitol-Journal he decided not to fire Schmidt because the investigation had not been completed. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Schmidt’s arrest came after an investigation led by agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Schmidt is being held in the Polk County Jail until authorities transport him back to Jefferson County, Kansas.