Waterloo woman with children shot in her home

A mother with young children was killed early Saturday morning in her Waterloo home.

Police found 22-year-old Mikaela Bond, also known as Mikaela Hill, with a gunshot wound when they were called to the home at 717 Hope Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Bond later died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Officers discovered at least one bullet hole in a window of the home and shell casings scattered throughout the yard. An investigation is underway.

(Reporting by Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)


