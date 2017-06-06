Ammonia leak leads to evacuation of Tyson plant in Storm Lake

The Tyson pork plant in Storm Lake was evacuated early this morning with no injuries after an ammonia leak was discovered. Ryan Thompson reports.

The Storm Lake Fire and Police Departments were dispatched shortly after 3 A.M. to investigate a large amount of ammonia leaking on the cut floor of the pork plant. About 230 employees were safely evacuated from the plant.

An investigation determined a fan on a refrigeration unit had broken causing it to strike a condenser coil in the refrigeration unit, causing the leak.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)