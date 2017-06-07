More Kmart stores closing in Iowa

Dozens more Kmart and Sears stores are closing, including two in Iowa.

The Kmart store in Marshalltown will close over Labor Day weekend. The Kmart in Iowa City will close in September as well. Sears Holdings bought Kmart in 2005. Sears announced this week it is closing 72 more Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers.

Earlier this year the company announced 180 locations would be closed, including Kmart stores in Dubuque, Sioux City and Waterloo. Sears Holdings continues to see sales fall. Revenue for the retailer was down by about a billion dollars in the first quarter of this year.