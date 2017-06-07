State pays $475,000 to settle in 2013 foster care death case

The State of Iowa is paying nearly half a million dollars to settle the lawsuit filed after a boy in foster care was beaten with a brick and drowned.

The birth mother of Dominic Elkins filed the lawsuit. Elkins had been placed with a foster family in Logan, Iowa. Another foster kid in the home who was 17 years old killed the five-year-old when the foster parents were not in the house. That teenager was charged and found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorneys for the five-year-old’s mother argued state officials should not have placed the two boys in the same foster care home. Last fall the state agreed to pay $300,000 from the “Foster Home Insurance Fund.” This week the State Appeal Board approved another $175,000 payment from the state to settle the case out of court.

On Monday, the legislature’s Oversight Committees held a hearing to examine the state’s child welfare system, including foster care.