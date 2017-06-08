Iowa City man carried ‘one pot’ meth kit in backpack

A man who authorities say carried his mobile meth lab with him around Iowa City will spend almost six years in a federal prison.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Nicholas William Rotter made meth on bike trails, in alleyways, along the railroad tracks and in vehicles. According to federal authorities, Rotter used what’s called a “one pot” method to make the illegal drug and he carried his ingredients and supplies around with him in a backpack.

Rotter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. Rotter admits he had people buy pseudoephedrine pills for him and he gave them meth in return. Prosecutors say he sold meth on more than 100 occasions to “numerous individuals in the Iowa City area.”