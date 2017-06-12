Spirit Lake man and his son died after head-on highway crash

A northwest Iowa man and his five-year-old son are dead after a Saturday morning accident near Sibley.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Travis Mier of Spirit Lake was driving a 2001 Toyota westbound on Highway 9, near Nettle Avenue. That’s about three and a quarter miles northwest of Sibley or three and a half miles east of Little Rock.

Forty-eight-year-old Ann Marie Vanderpool of Milford was eastbound on the highway in a 2012 Chevy. The report says that the vehicles collided head-on.

Mier and the passenger in his vehicle — his five-year-old son, Elliot, were taken to the hospital in Sibley, where the elder Mier was later pronounced dead. A helicopter flew the boy to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he was pronounced dead.

Vanderpool was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids. Her injuries were termed “serious,” but “non-life threatening.” Both vehicles were totaled.

(Reporting by Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)