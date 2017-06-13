Council Bluffs woman dies in accident

One person died and two others were hurt in a crash last night southeast of Council Bluffs in Pottawattamie County.

Authorities say 73-year-old Patricia Larson, of Council Bluffs died at the scene of the crash at around 5:20-p.m. on Wabash Avenue near Ashwood Lane. Two other people, 46-year-old Tina Shipley, of Glenwood, and a passenger in her vehicle, Roger Shipley, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates Larson was traveling southbound on Wabash Avenue in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and Tina Shipley was traveling in a 2013 Ford F-150, when the vehicles collided head-on. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)