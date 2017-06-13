Lenox woman dies in Taylor County accident

A woman was killed and two children were hurt in a collision Monday night between a pickup and what’s known as a Utility Task Vehicle or UTV, in southwest Iowa’s Taylor County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 60-year-old Denise Cynthia Smith, of Lenox, died at the scene of the crash on Yellowstone Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. Smith’s grandchildren, 10-year old Braxston and 9-year old Justyce Bradley, both of Prescott, were injured. All three were riding the UTV.

Braxton Bradley was transported by Taylor County Ambulance to the Greater Regional Community Hospital in Creston, while Justyce Bradley was flown by LifeFlight helicopter, to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The Patrol says a 2010 Ford pickup driven by 19-year old Zachary Edward Marxen, of Lenox, and a 2016 Cub Cadet Challenger UTV driven by Braxton Bradley collided nearly head-on over the crest of a hill about three-miles east of Lenox. The pickup entered the east ditch after the impact, while the UTV came to rest on the road.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)