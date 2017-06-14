Waterloo woman dies while working in Lucas County construction zone

A construction worker died in an accident in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 48-year-old Barbarella Ann Moore of Waterloo was getting ready to flag vehicles while another worker was cutting concrete at the construction site on Lucas County Road S-45.

The report says there were signs indicating construction was going on, but 32-year-old Brady Rasmus of Chariton didn’t see Moore and hit her with his Chevy Equinox. Moore died at the scene.

The report does not say if any charges have been filed.