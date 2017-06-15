Summer leagues must adjust to NCAA changes

As NCAA regulations change regarding college basketball summer leagues are forced to adjust. The Prime Time League held its annual draft Wednesday. The league includes players from Iowa and Northern Iowa and begins play Sunday afternoon in North Liberty.

“The NCAA doesn’t really like summer leagues because they don’t want their student-athletes being influenced by anyone, let alone a summer league coach, said Prime Time League commissioner Randy Larson. “There is an approval process to be a coach with dozens and dozens pages of rules but for the most part we have survived.”

The big change this year is the number of teams in the league. The NCAA altered its rule allowing two players from the same school to be part of a summer league team.

“Incoming freshman now count”, added Larson. “This year there are 13 Iowa and 13 UNI players that all want to play so we have to have seven teams.”

Larson says summer league’s still offer players a chance to perform in front of and interact with the fans but they have become just a part of a player’s off season program.

“The biggest change for the college athlete is that now he gets to practice in the summer with his teammates and with their coach running the practice.”

The YMCA Capital City League featuring players from Iowa State and Drake begins tonight at Valley Southwoods High School.