Significant progress expected for Iowa State

One national publication expects the Iowa State football program to show significant progress under second year coach Matt Campbell. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview predicts the Cyclones will easily top last year’s win total of three.

“In fact there are five units that rank in my top units in the front of the magazine”, said Steele.” I think that is the first time I have said that about Iowa State in quite some time.”

Jacob Park takes over at quarterback and Steele says with weapons like running backs Mike Warren and David Montgomery along with receiver Allen Lazard, the offense should continue the progress it made in the second half of 2016.

The key will be the development of the offensive line and getting off to a good start in non-conference play.

“The schedule is not easy but there are winnable games in there”, added Steele. “I think three wins will be topped and the big question is can they get to six? The potential is there. Matt Campbell did a great job at Toledo and I think he will continue to do a good job at Iowa State.”

Phil Steele’s College Football Preview his the newsstand on June 27.