University of Iowa science building fire linked to extension cord

Investigators have determined the cause of a fire in the University of Iowa Bowen Science Building on June 11th.

The investigators from the Iowa City Fire Department and the university determined the fire on the second floor was likely started by an extension cord.

Damage was first estimated at $500,000 — but that has now been increased to $1.5 million — as it includes water damage to the floor below.

The sprinkler system went off and released a lot of water before it was shut down.

The university says the damage estimate does not include damage to any lab equipment or other supplies that may need to be repaired or replaced. Faculty, staff and students have been relocated while the building is repaired.