Onawa man wins national recognition for his Danish fiddle skills

A western Iowa man is one of only nine people in the country selected for a special award from National Endowment for the Arts.

Eighty-three-year-old Dwight “Red” Lamb of Onawa is considered a master of Danish fiddle, as well as Missouri Valley old-time fiddling. Known for his unusual left-handed fiddle style, Lamb has not only won numerous fiddle contests — he’s also an internationally respected button accordion player.

As a National Heritage Fellow recipient, Lamb will receive $25,000 and be honored in Washington, D.C. in September. Previous National Heritage Fellowship recipients have included blues musician B.B. King and gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples.