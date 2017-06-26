Woman rescued from the Turkey River after getting stuck on log

Police have released more information about a river rescue in northeast Iowa on Friday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and other rescue personnel were sent to a bridge along the Turkey River near Hawkeye at 2:20 p.m. and found a woman sitting on a log that was wedged against the bridge.

Officials say 51-year-old Teresa Marie Dane of Sumner had been tubing when she became stuck in the river. Dane was pulled from the water and was not injured.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department photo.