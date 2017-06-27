BPI trial has a day off while court works through a legal issue

The Beef Products Incorporated defamation trial against ABC Broadcasting over the use of the term “pink slime” did not last long today.

Court was only in session for two and a half minutes when Judge Cheryle Gering announced to the jury testimony would be delayed until Wednesday.

Judge Gering told the jury that a “major legal issue” arose last night as she worked with the lawyers and they were not able to resolve the issue, so the jurors would be going home for the day.

The judge did not specify what that legal issue was or give a further explanation. A member of ABC’s legal team mentioned that this type of thing is common in a trial like this, considering this lawsuit involves nearly $2 billion.

Court is expected to resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The trial is being held in Union County District Court in Elk Point, South Dakota.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)