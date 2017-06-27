Corn and beans making progress

There are sections of the state that could use some rain, but overall, Iowa’s corn and soybean crops are faring well according to a weekly report from the U.S.D.A.

Seventy-nine percent of the corn crop is rated in good to excellent condition, while 74 percent of soybeans are in that category, according to Monday’s report from the U.S.D.A.’s Ag Statistics Services.

It notes topsoil moisture levels continue to fall in southeast Iowa — with 78 percent of topsoil rated short to very short on moisture. New Hampton, in northeast Iowa, recorded the most rain last week with 4.28 inches, while portions of west-central and southwest Iowa recorded no rain at all.

Temperatures last week ranged from a high of 97 on Wednesday at Little Sioux to a low of 43 on Saturday morning in Chariton and Grinnell.