First IowaStock music festival scheduled for September in Madison County

More than 150 Iowa-based bands and musicians will be featured at a four-day festival scheduled for this fall in Madison County.

The event, called “IowaStock 2017 Music and Art Fair,” will take place September 1st through the 4th at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, about 30 miles south of Des Moines. Jonathan Narcisse is organizing IowaStock.

“It’s an idea that’s long overdue,” Narcisse said a news conference in Des Moines this morning. “We have not good musical talent in this state, but great musical talent, and it is an honor for me to be a part of this.” Narcisse, a former Des Moines School Board member who ran for governor in 2010 and 2014, said he’s long dreamed of launching a festival to showcase Iowa’s homegrown musical talent.

“The talent in this state is phenomenal,” Narcisse said. At this morning’s news conference, Narcisse revealed sponsors of the event and announced the closing act on September 4th will be The Nadas. Festival attendees can camp on-site and will have the opportunity to enjoy more than just live music.

“We have a carnival now, some fire dancers, a hot air balloon ride…and the carnival rides will be free,” Narcisse said.

The full festival lineup, ticket information, and more details are available online at:iowastock.com.