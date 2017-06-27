Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

A southeast Iowa man is in custody accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Ottumwa Police say 35-year-old Armando Leyva was arrested after five female victims reported being sexually assaulted by the same suspect. Officers carried out a search warrant at Leyva’s apartment in Ottumwa on Friday. He’s now facing charges that include first-degree kidnapping, second and third degree sexual abuse, and assault with intent to commit sex abuse.

Leyva is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a $157,000 cash only bond.