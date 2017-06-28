Meth distribution network investigation yields multiple arrests

Local, state and federal authorities set out to search 20 locations in the Des Moines area at about 5 a.m. today. It’s part of a drug investigation that reaches into several other states.

A spokesman for Des Moines Police said their investigation of a “methamphetamine distribution network” in Des Moines began three months ago. It grew into a joint operation with the state’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement and federal ATF agents.

According to a statement from Des Moines Police, the drug ring has been distributing “large quantities” of meth. Tactical teams got search warrants and have made “multiple” arrests, according to a spokesman for Des Moines Police.

Federal authorities have announced the addresses of the 20 locations that were raided and the names of the six people who are under arrest. One man is from the state of Washington. Four are from Des Moines and the other person under arrest is from Elkhart. All six are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The following information was released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa:

Federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in Iowa:

• 5600 block of Douglas Avenue, Des Moines

• 1800 block of Frazier Avenue, Des Moines

• 1000 block of East Walnut Street, Des Moines

• 3900 block of Southeast 25th Street, Des Moines

• 600 block of 22nd Street, West Des Moines

• 2000 block of 7th Street, Des Moines

• 1000 block of East 7th Street, Des Moines

• 2300 block of Morton Avenue, Des Moines

• 2200 block of East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

• 1900 block of East 22nd Street, Des Moines

• 500 block of Northeast Jacob Street, Grimes

• 3700 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

• 4300 block of Parkridge Avenue, Pleasant Hill

• 800 block of East 6th Street North, Newton

• 2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue, Des Moines

• 1200 block of East Emma Avenue, Des Moines

• 3600 block of Southeast 11th Street, Des Moines

• 1800 block of East Army Post Road, Des Moines

• 3300 block of 1st Street, Des Moines

• 2900 block of East 22nd Court, Des Moines

• 11000 block of Northeast 166th Avenue, Maxwell The following individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine:

• Shannon Lee Paxton, 46, of Des Moines

• Kerry Drew Haegele, 47, of Des Moines

• Fidel Rios, Jr., 34, of Pasco, Washington

• Kira Fallis, 26, of Elkhart

• John Archer, 52, of Des Moines

• Charles Astley, 63, of Des Moines