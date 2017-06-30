Prisoner at Newton helps staff member who was attacked by another inmate

An inmate at the Newton Correctional Facility helped a worker there who was attacked about another inmate.

An Iowa Department of Corrections news release states an inmate, John Doyle Watson, assaulted a staff member around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Another prisoner arrived at the scene to help the prison employee, just before other corrections staff responded.

The staff member who was assaulted was taken to a hospital and later released. Watson is serving time for robbery and burglary from Pottawattamie County. He sentence began in February 2014.

The names of the staff member and prisoner who helped were not released.