Mount Ayr man dies in motorcycle accident

A motorcycle crash last night in southwest Iowa killed a Ringgold County man.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Paul Eugene McKinney, of Mount Ayr, died at the scene of the crash. McKinney was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike southbound on Highway 169 at around 6:45 p.m. when, near the intersection with 165th Street, the cycle began to veer to the right.

The trike crossed the shoulder of the road and entered the west ditch, where it continued until striking a 6-inch diameter evergreen tree and a barbed wire fence into a hay field. The cycle came to rest on its side. The accident remained under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)