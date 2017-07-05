Melcher-Dallas post office, bank damaged; 2 businesses destroyed by fire

An overnight fire damaged several buildings in Melcher-Dallas, a community that’s about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines. Two businesses appear to be a total loss.

“Sinners and Saints” was a bar and “That’s My Bag and More” sold refurbished furniture and clothing. The post office in Melcher-Dallas, a bank and another business were heavily damaged by smoke and water. Fire fighters had to deal with heat as well as the fire, which was reported at about 9:30 Tuesday night and wasn’t knocked down until early this morning.

“Everybody was very thankful for all the departments that came and helped,” says Karen Anderson, the city clerk in Melcher-Dallas.

Ten fire crews from outside the community helped extinguish the blaze. About 1300 people live in Melcher-Dallas. More than 100 gathered in the town’s two-block-long business district to watch the fire. This morning, Anderson says a lot of people are reaching out through Facebook.

“From people that are from here or maybe have had family here,” Anderson says. “I notice comments on Facebook from people from out of state who don’t even know for sure where we’re located, saying they’re praying for our community and the fire fighters and the job they have to do.”

The cause of the fire hasn’t been identified.