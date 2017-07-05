Sioux City man loses hand in fireworks accident

A Sioux City man was severely injured in a fireworks accident Monday evening.

A Sioux City Fire Rescue spokesman says the man was shooting off fireworks near his home about 8 p.m. when the fireworks exploded, blowing off one of his hands. The victim was transported to a Sioux City hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

A few hours after the incident, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott posted a note on Facebook, saying he’ll ask the city council to ban the use of fireworks in Sioux City when the council meets on Monday. Scott says because of accidents and because many residents did not abide by the restricted hours, it makes no sense to continue to allow private fireworks displays in the city going forward.

In mid-June, a 15-year-old boy in Daveport lost his hand in a fireworks accident. Last Saturday in Swisher, a mother was severely burned and her baby was injured when a firework was shot off sideways rather than into the air.

After a 79-year ban, this is the first year it has been legal to sell and set off fireworks in Iowa. The law allows consumer-grade fireworks to be ignited through July 8th, though cities and counties may pass local ordinances that bar private fireworks displays. There’s another period for private displays at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)