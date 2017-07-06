Three decades in prison for convicted drug-runner

A California man arrested at the Des Moines Airport last fall has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug-running operation.

Forty-three-year-old Jonathan Leroy Homedew was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Last fall, prosecutors say Homedew mailed more than 10 kilos of the potent, smokable form of methamphetamine in packages. The packages were found in Des Moines postal facilities.

Investigators say Homedew had been traveling between Iowa and California repeatedly last summer, buying drugs in California, mailing them to Iowa and then flying here himself to distribute the meth.

Three others pleaded guilty in this case. One man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. A woman has been sentenced to more than seven years. A third woman who pleaded guilty hasn’t been sentenced yet.