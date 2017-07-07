Omaha man arrested, accused of threatening Senator Ernst

A man from Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested this morning and accused of making threats against Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.

Federal officials announced the arrest of 64-year-old Robert William Simet of Omaha. The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Omaha office released a written statement, saying “the safety of our elected officials is something that cannot be taken lightly” and he expressed appreciation to “the people” who reported the threats against Ernst “to the proper authorities.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa indicated more details about the case will be in documents filed with the court, once those documents are available as public records.