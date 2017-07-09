Former Hawkeye and Cyclone aide Bob Elliott dies at 64

Former Iowa and Iowa State assistant coach Bob Elliott has died just weeks after stepping down from his on field coaching duties at Nebraska to become a defensive analyst.

Elliott played at the University of Iowa in the mid 1970s before embarking on a nearly 40-year career in coaching. It was during his time on Hayden Fry’s staff at Iowa in the late 90s that he developed a rare form of blood cancer. It was a disease he battled for nearly 20 years. He also made three stops on the staff at Iowa State for Donnie Duncan, Dan McCarney and Paul Rhoads.

Elliott was hired by Nebraska coach Mike Riley in February to coach the safeties after serving on the staff at Notre Dame. He stepped down to take a more limited role as an analyst after his health problems resurfaced.

He was the son of former Michigan coach and long-time Iowa athletic director Chalmers “Bump” Elliott.