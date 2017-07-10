Lamoni man dies in accident on gravel road

A man was killed and two children injured in a traffic accident in southern Iowa’s Decatur County.

Sixty-nine-year-old James Young of Lamoni was driving a pickup Saturday afternoon when he lost control on a gravel road. The vehicle rolled in a ditch and struck a telephone poll. A State Patrol crash report indicates Young was thrown from the truck and died en route to a hospital.

Two children in the truck, ages 13 and 10, were injured in the crash. They’re identified as Ethan and Aubrey Cullen of Champaign, Illinois.