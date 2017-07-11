Ottumwa police investigating deaths of 3 dogs during weekend show

The Ottumwa Police Department is investigating after 3 of 4 dogs found locked in a hot car on Saturday died from heat exposure.

Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says that while no charges have been filed at this time, officers do know who was responsible for the animals. The incident occurred during the annual AKC All Breeds Dog Show at Bridge View Center.

McAndrew confirmed that the animals were in Ottumwa for the dog show. McAndrew says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who might have information on the incident to contact the Ottumwa Police Department.

(Reporting by Nick Davis, KBIZ, Ottumwa)