Runnels man sentenced to life in prison for sex crime

A central Iowa man will spend life in prison for committing a sex offense while he was a registered sex offender.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Lee Williams of Runnels pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and committing a felony involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. Williams admitted to bringing a minor from Minnesota in 2016 to Polk County with the intent of having sex with the child.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison on the conspiracy charge. The judge added a consecutive ten-year term onto the life sentence for the felony charge.