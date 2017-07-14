President Trump chooses Deegan, Krickbaum to serve as U.S. Attorneys in Iowa

President Donald Trump has nominated two men with experience in the federal court systems to be the top federal prosecutors in Iowa.

Peter Deegan, Jr., is the president’s pick to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. He’s worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Cedar Rapids for more than 10 years. He’s currently chief of the criminal division of that office.

For the Southern District of Iowa, Trump is nominating Marc Krickbaum. He’s currently a federal prosecutor in Illinois, but he previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Des Moines office. He’s a graduate of the University of Iowa who got his law degree from Harvard.

Iowa’s two Republican senators recommended a slate of candidates for these positions. Both of the lawyers Trump nominated for the posts must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.