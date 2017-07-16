Central Iowa man charged with 2nd offense OWI in fatal crash

Police say a Bondurant man was drunk when the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a motorcyclist. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday south of Ankeny.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Taylor Linse was northbound on Northeast 14th Street when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming motorcycle. On Sunday, authorities identified the motorcyclist who was killed the crash as 56-year-old Rueben Ignacio Enriquez of Ankeny.

Police also revealed Linse was arrested and charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated, vehicular homicide, driving while license revoked, and a probation violation.