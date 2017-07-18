Campbell anticipates improvement as new season approaches

A 3-9 record won’t provide a football program with momentum but Iowa State coach Matt Campbell hopes the way his Cyclones finished 2016 carries over to the start of the new season. Iowa State played its best football during the final month with Big 12 wins over Kansas and Texas Tech as well as close losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

“I’m proud and encouraged by what our football team has been able to do as we put an end to last season”, said Campbell. “I think we learned a lot of great lessons across the board.”

Iowa State struggled out of the gate in Campbell’s first season as head coach as the Cyclones lost eight of their first nine games. But, Campbell says as the season progressed the Cyclones figured out what it takes to win.

“And so much of it is about the process that it takes to become successful and the day in day out growth”, added Campbell. “It has been rewarding watching this team grow together.”

The Cyclones open at home September 2 against Northern Iowa.