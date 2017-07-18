Elderly NE Iowa man dies in crash with police car

A West Union man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon that involved a police vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 3 PM, 83-year-old Willys Henry Fritz’s vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a West Union police car which was in emergency status, driven by 23-year-old Bryson Hennigar of West Union.

Fritz died of injuries in the accident. Hennigar was treated and released.

The accident occurred near the intersection of highways 150 and 18.

By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah