Dentist admits opioid addiction, faces time in prison

A central Iowa dentist who admits he used his patients’ prescription drugs faces up a decade in federal prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shawn Michael Kerby has pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining hydrocodone by misrepresentation along with one gun-related charge. He’ll be sentenced in November.

Kerby has admitted he was a drug addict who wrote prescriptions for patients who agreed to give the pills back to him. In the fall of 2014, state regulators fined Kerby $2500 and placed him on probation for two years after a pharmacy in the Des Moines area reported Kerby was phoning in a lot of prescriptions for drugs that can be addictive.

In the spring of 2016, after DEA agents raided Kerby’s home and offices, he voluntarily agreed not to practice dentistry.


