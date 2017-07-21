Iowa Democrats to elect new chair tomorrow

The Iowa Democratic Party’s governing board will meet tomorrow to elect a new leader.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s state central committee elected Derek Eadon as chairman in January, but Eadon resigned in late June. The 33-year-old announced he has a chronic pain condition that will require radiation treatments.

Andrea Phillips of Ankeny, an unsuccessful candidate for the Iowa House in 2016, has served as interim chair for the past few weeks, but does not want the job permanently. Three Democrats have stepped publicly forward to compete for the post.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s state central committee is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. tomorrow in Des Moines. The election of a new party chair is the only item of business on the agenda.