Pilot escapes injury in Humboldt County plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a cornfield northeast of Bode.

The pilot, 65-year-old Jerome Kolhaas of Hardy, escaped injury in the crash. Prior to the crash in Humboldt County, an emergency aircraft landing was reported to officials at around 2:15 p.m. in a bean field near St.Joseph in Kossuth County.

Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger said the landing was made because of engine trouble. After the plane was inspected by a mechanic, Kohlhaas attempted to fly the plane. The plane then crashed in the cornfield near Bode. Damage to the single-engine 1937 Stinson Gallwing was estimated at $50,000. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)