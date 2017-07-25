Record number of homes sold in June across the state

The Iowa Association of Realtors has released its sales report for June and president Cindy Miller of Burlington says it’s a record breaker.

IAR members sold 5,389 homes last month. That’s up 5.3-percent compared to June of 2016 (5,120 homes).

It’s also the most homes sold in Iowa over a one month period, according to IAR records. June and July are typically the busiest months for home sales in Iowa, but Miller says there are several factors that boosted sales a bit more than usual.

“Well, (mortgage) rates are still low and the weather has been fairly good, so people have been out looking for houses,” Miller said. “We have a lot of first-time home buyer programs out there that get people into a house with very little down, so they’ll still moving.”

The median sale price of a home in Iowa last month was $165,000 — up from $156,000 a year ago.