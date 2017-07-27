Car caught going 125 mph on interstate interchange near Des Moines

The State Patrol this week nabbed another “extreme speeder” on an Iowa interstate.

A Trooper clocked a driver Tuesday at 125 miles an hour at one of the busiest interchanges in the state – just east of Des Moines. A photo posted by the Patrol to Facebook included a note that the vehicle was driving “at a whopping 60 mph above the posted speed limit.”

In recent months, the Patrol has made similar posts about extreme speeding. A driver who was clocked at 144 miles-an-hour on I-80 in eastern Iowa was issued a $560 ticket. Another motorist was clocked at 124 miles-an-hour on I-29 in western Iowa and was handed a ticket of $424.